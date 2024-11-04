AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan slams Home Min Anitha for poor law & order, warns he’ll replace her

Responding to her statement a day later, Pawan Kalyan said at a public meeting in Pithapuram, “I want to tell Home Minister Anitha that law and order is her responsibility. I am the Panchayati Raj Minister. If I take up the Home portfolio, the situation will be very different. If things continue in this vein, I will have to take up Home as well.”

“I am even warning the Director General of Police, intelligence officials, and all SPs that cases like these should take precedence. Despite several warnings, nothing has changed,” he said.

Citing the example of social welfare hostels for girl students, the Deputy CM said, “For years, the problems of girl students in social welfare hostels have been brought to my notice. No one takes responsibility. Many authorities in social welfare hostels are troubling girl students, have any of the MLAs visited these places? I’m asking MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance — have you gone there? Go to social welfare hostels. I’m telling Jana Sainiks (JSP supporters) too. Your responsibility doesn’t end with voting us into power. Regardless of whether we hold a designation or not, our aim is to keep up the fight.”

He also said that he will bring the subject for discussion in the Assembly. “Why don't we hear of such rape cases in Singapore or Dubai? Because there is strict punishment for rapists. We should implement the same and deal with such criminals like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath does,” he added.