Andhra woman subjected to abuse by employer in Kuwait, seeks govt intervention

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy has urged the Union government to repatriate a woman from Annamayya district allegedly subjected to severe physical and mental abuse by her employer in Kuwait. The woman had put out a video on social media making an appeal to the Rayachoti MLA to ‘save her’ from torture.
"Please save me, sir. I am being tortured here. I have two children and a disabled husband. I came to Kuwait for their sake, but I am being subjected to injustice here," she said in the video.
Kavitha further explained that her situation worsened as her employer locked her in a room in Kuwait, and denied her food. She alleged that the person who arranged her travel had threatened her and disabled her phone, denying her access to contact her family or the police, and that she was under house arrest at her place of employment until she paid money for her freedom.
In a letter to Union MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Reddy sought the Union government’s intervention to ensure Kavitha's safe return to India. “I request your urgent assistance to secure the release of Tripathi Kavitha and facilitate her release from house arrest and repatriation to India,” the letter read.
This is not the first case of people from Andhra Pradesh being trafficked to Kuwait. In July 2024,
an Andhra Pradesh man stranded in Kuwait was allegedly cheated by an agent. The man identified as Siva had reportedly borrowed money from someone to go to Kuwait in the hope of getting a job. There, he was given the job of taking care of cattle in some deserted area. Following a similar appeal video, Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development minister Nara Lokesh took up the issue with the External Affairs ministry and Siva was rescued.
