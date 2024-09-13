Andhra woman subjected to abuse by employer in Kuwait, seeks govt intervention

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy has urged the Union government to repatriate a woman from Annamayya district allegedly subjected to severe physical and mental abuse by her employer in Kuwait. The woman had put out a video on social media making an appeal to the Rayachoti MLA to ‘save her’ from torture.

"Please save me, sir. I am being tortured here. I have two children and a disabled husband. I came to Kuwait for their sake, but I am being subjected to injustice here," she said in the video.

Kavitha further explained that her situation worsened as her employer locked her in a room in Kuwait, and denied her food. She alleged that the person who arranged her travel had threatened her and disabled her phone, denying her access to contact her family or the police, and that she was under house arrest at her place of employment until she paid money for her freedom.