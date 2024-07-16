‘Andhra man stranded in Kuwait safe with Indian Embassy’: Nara Lokesh

An Andhra Pradesh man stranded in Kuwait after he was allegedly cheated by an agent would be repatriated to India, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh. The man, identified as Siva, is currently lodged at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The minister posted a video of Siva, in which he thanked the embassy officials for contacting him and bringing him to the embassy. The man, who hails from Chamarthi village in Annamayya district, said the embassy officials were taking good care of him.

Siva had reportedly borrowed money from someone to go to Kuwait in the hope of getting a job. There, he was given the job of taking care of cattle in some deserted area. He faced severe hardships as there was no one with him and he was also not even getting food.

When Siva contacted the agent who had sent him to Kuwait, he was told that he would have to continue the same job. Siva had said in the video that if no help reaches him, he will have no choice but to end his life. The emotional appeal was tagged to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and other leaders of Andhra Pradesh. He had requested them to intervene and facilitate his safe return to India.

Nara Lokesh said that the party's NRI team had reached out to his family and that the state government would work with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring Siva back to Andhra Pradesh safely.

(With inputs from IANS)