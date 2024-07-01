Andhra to soon roll out free bus travel for women

Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said on Sunday, June 30 said that the state government will soon roll out free travel facility for women in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses.

The minister announced the free bus travel scheme will be launched from Visakhapatnam. Ramprasad Reddy said the officials would visit Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka to study implementation of the free bus travel scheme for women in the neighbouring states.

The transport minister alleged that the previous government of YSR Congress Party did not fully merge APSRTC into the government. He said the coalition government would take up cleansing of APSRTC without causing any problems to employees and workers.

Free travel for women in APSRTC buses was one of the promises made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under 'Super Six'. The schemes were included in the election manifesto of TDP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP). Third alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not release a state-specific manifesto in line with its national policy. It, however, endorsed the TDP-JSP manifesto.

The 'Super Six' includes the 'Thalliki Vandhanam' scheme, under which Rs 15,000 will be given every year to every school-going student. The amount will be credited to the bank account of the student's mother. Additionally, every woman in the age group of 18-59 will receive Rs 1,500 per month through Aadabidda Nidhi (women's fund). The scheme is aimed at empowering women and making them financially strong.

Under the Deepam Scheme, three free gas cylinders will be distributed per year. Under Yuvashakti, the TDP has promised Rs 3,000 per month for every jobless youth. Similarly, under 'Annadatha', the party promised annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to every farmer.