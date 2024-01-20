Andhra techie made Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake for followers on fan page, say cops

Delhi Police have arrested Eemani Naveen, a 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly creating the controversial deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral in November 2023. The accused is an engineering graduate from Guntur district’s Palaparru village, and police said he confessed to creating the deepfake video to gain followers for a fan page of Rashmika he had been running on Instagram.

According to the police, Naveen, who completed his B Tech from Chennai, had an interest in digital media and marketing. He had been working from home since March 2023, offering services online related to image editing on Photoshop, Instagram channel promotions, creating and editing YouTube videos, search engine optimisation etc. During interrogation, Naveen said that he had been running fan pages of Rashmika Mandanna and two other celebrities.

As he had relatively fewer followers on Rashmika’s fan page, he posted the deepfake to increase the follower count, which did go up from around 90,000 to 1.08 lakh in two weeks, according to a press note from Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commission of Police, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Special Cell of Delhi police.