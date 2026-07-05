Andhra: ‘Prashna’ Raavan arrested again, this time in UAPA case

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The Andhra Pradesh police arrested YouTuber Raavan (Joseph) for the fifth time in five days on Saturday, July 4, this time under the draconian anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Raavan has been booked under Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) and Section 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. The case also includes charges of waging war against the Government of India, acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, provocation with intent to cause riot, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and statements conducing to public mischief.

Addressing the media on July 5 after his arrest, his lawyer, advocate-turned-politician Jada Sravan Kumar, pointed out that the serious charges in the UAPA case include Section 147 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (waging war against the Government of India) which can punished with death or life imprisonment. He alleged that since Raavan had secured bail in the previous four cases over his comments against Pawan Kalyan, police had invoked more serious sections to ensure bail isn’t granted.

According to Sravan, the UAPA case was filed based on a complaint from a man named Garikapati Siva Sankar. Sravan read out the contents of the FIR which reportedly said, “This is a case of glorification of a banned terrorist organisation and propagation of extremist ideology through social media”.

The FIR also reportedly said that Raavan “uploaded and circulated a video allegedly containing speeches that glorified the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), propagated its extremist ideology, and encouraged public support for armed rebellion against the State. It is further alleged that the accused disseminated such content through social media platforms, which is likely to influence the public, particularly the youth, and is prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of India.”

While it is unclear which video of Raavan's the complaint refers to, Sravan said the complaint refers to his recent speech at a public meeting on June 28 in Eluru. "The subject of Maoists or terrorists didn't come up in his speech at the event. He mainly criticised Pawan Kalyan in the speech," Sravan said.

Raavan has been in police custody since the night of June 30, and has repeatedly been re-arrested immediately after securing bail four times so far. Most of these cases are connected to Raavan’s recent controversial remarks criticising Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for not acting against caste discrimination, while speaking at a public meeting called Dalita Kraistava Samara Sankharavam (Dalit Christians’ War Cry) in Eluru on June 28.

Most of the cases against Raavan have been filed by Jana Sena party workers.

In one of the cases Raavan was arrested by the Sarpavaram police, he was accused of engaging a child to commit an offence, over a video in which he interviewed students of a government school who had alleged caste discrimination by teachers and classmates. The school in Yendapallu falls under Pawan Kalyan’s Pithapuram constituency, and Raavan had questioned the Deputy CM over the issue in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel Prashna.