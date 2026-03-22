‘Stop feeding kids’: Telugu preacher Garikapati slammed for remarks on midday meals

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Padma Shri awardee Garikapati Narasimha Rao, popular for his Hindu discourses in the Telugu states, is receiving severe flak for his recent comments mocking the midday meal scheme in government schools. Garikapati, a Brahmin spiritual leader, said that the government should stop providing food, uniforms and textbooks to school-going children, suggesting that children should either bring their own food or drop out of school.

At a recent speech during an event organised by the Mumbai Telugu Samiti and the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra, Garikapati questioned why the government must provide nutrition, especially eggs, to school-going children.

“Midday meals have become more important than education in schools. People care about whether there is egg… why would you serve egg to someone eating rice, do they not have any sense? Tell students they can stay if they want to study, else leave. Is that why they come to school? For eggs? It’s the teachers’ misfortune that they have to keep account of these eggs,” Garikapati said. He also derisively referred to the egg served to poor students as ‘donkey eggs’.

He said that children should bring their own food or quit school. “They give kids food, uniforms, books – will he study if you give him all these things? He will sit in bed like a groom on his wedding night. Why would he study? Do students need so many facilities? No one is getting educated, they’re only getting food,” Garikapati said. He went on to say that the government doesn’t have enough money to pay midday meal workers.

“Spend your own money for your education, eat your own food, wear your own clothes, study if you like. I say this since my words will reach authorities in both Telugu states. The government’s job is to provide a good education, not to provide books, uniforms, and food,” Garikapati said, followed by applause.

“No one has the courage to say, we will give you a good education, come to us if you trust us, else leave. Because everyone wants to be re-elected,” he said.

Garikapati’s comments on the midday meal scheme, which has been proven to improve nutrition and school attendance among children, have been strongly criticised by various groups.

Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is credited with vastly improving the Telangana government’s social welfare residential schools under his leadership, said that Garikapati’s comments reflect the attitude of dominant castes towards the education and nutrition of the poor that has been the norm for generations.

“Others pretend otherwise, but Garikapati didn’t,” he said.

“It is not just Garikapati’s nonsensical rhetoric that is distressing; I also feel pity for the fools who applaud him while he delivers such self-satisfied, hollow discourses,” Praveen Kumar said.

He also mentioned that Garikapati was unlikely to face any consequences for his remarks from the police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), or the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).