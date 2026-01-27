Do students in Telangana’s govt residential schools get enough nutrition? What data says

Telangana, India's youngest state, has gained national attention not just for its political assertiveness but also for its progressive education reforms. Among the most transformative reforms has been its effort to provide holistic, residential education to students from historically marginalised communities. Through the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) and its counterparts for tribal, backward class, and minority students, the state has created an expansive network of schools offering free, high-quality, English-medium education. What sets these schools apart is not just their inclusivity but their ambition.

With initiatives that include specialised institutions such as the ‘ Coding Academy ’ in Ranga Reddy district, TSWREIS has positioned itself as a frontrunner in preparing students from disadvantaged backgrounds for careers in technology and innovation. These schools don’t just aim to close the education gap; they aspire to reimagine the future of social mobility through digital empowerment. However, findings from a field study in residential schools across Telangana point to a parallel challenge: ensuring the physical health and nutritional well-being of students. While the academic and co-curricular initiatives are commendable, the case studies suggest that nutrition, a foundational element of child development, needs equal attention.

How Telangana’s welfare schools began

The aim of the Telangana Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies is to provide high-quality, English-medium education to students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and minority communities through a fully residential model. Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, a key figure in shaping the vision and scale of these institutions under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was Dr RS Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer who served as Secretary of TGSWREIS. His reforms brought a culture of academic rigour, innovation, and leadership training to the system.

Drawing from Ambedkarite ideals of social justice and empowerment, the schools were meant to break cycles of poverty and exclusion by nurturing first-generation learners into confident, competitive individuals. Today, the model spans over 900 institutions across the state and has inspired similar initiatives in other parts of India. Yet, while the academic achievements of these institutions have been widely lauded, an equally crucial pillar of student development – nutrition – has not kept pace with their educational ambition.

As the schools expanded and diversified their offerings, questions around the health and nutritional well-being of students have begun to surface, raising concerns about whether the basic physical needs of these children are being met.

Following recurring incidents of food poisoning at government-run residentials schools, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) inspected some of these schools across the state and found various food safety issues such as poor quality of ingredients and water used in cooking.

How was the study done?

This study was conducted as part of a larger University of Hyderabad - Institution of Eminence (UOH–IoE) project on food and nutrition security in Telangana’s residential schools during 2024-25. In addition, data gathered in 2023 by Synergy India Foundation, a Hyderabad-based NGO, from six schools in Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts, along with a separate dataset from the Hyderabad-based Coding Academy was used for analysis.

The data collection included anthropometric measurements (height and weight), BMI (body mass index) calculation using World Health Organization (WHO) charts, haemoglobin testing, and a review of the schools’ daily food menu. While all these schools were part of the wider project, the detailed nutritional analysis presented in this article is based solely on the Coding Academy sample of 428 students, with the remaining schools included only to indicate the overall breadth of data collected.

Menu vs Metrics