Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP criticises TDP govt for discontinuing Byju’s deal

Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy on Friday, October 25, criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led state government’s decision to discontinue the educational tablets provided under the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s term. The MP’s statements came after TNM reported that TDP was pulling the brakes on the agreement signed between ed-tech company Byju's and the previous YSRCP government.

The tablets were introduced in 2022 by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The decision to discontinue ex-CM @ysjagan garu’s scheme of providing tablets with preloaded educational content to students from classes 8-10 is anti-student. These tablets were crucial in bridging the digital divide between rural and urban students, aiming to align government school education with CBSE standards by 2025,” Vijaysai Reddy said.