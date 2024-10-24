Andhra Pradesh government will not be procuring any more Byju’s tablets

The Andhra Pradesh government will not be procuring any more tablets from ed-tech company Byju’s for government schools in the state. AP Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar told TNM that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government will redesign the system.

“The previous government has provided preloaded Byju’s content in the tablets given to students and installed Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in the classrooms in government schools. At present, the government is re-examining the entire education model, and there is no plan to further procure tablets with Byju’s content. We are redesigning the pedagogy, which will include computer labs with Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) methodology in schools,” he said.

However, the Secretary also clarified that as of the moment the Andhra Pradesh government has no plans to replace Byju’s with any other ed-tech company.