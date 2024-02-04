Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi condemns threats against Sharmila and Sunitha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, February 3 condemned the harassment and threats against Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila and Sunitha Nareddy, daughter of late Congress leader YS Vivekananda Reddy. Rahul described the harassment against the women as a “vile and cowardly act”. A man identified as Varra Ravindra Reddy had allegedly made threats against Sharmila, Sunitha, and Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayamma in several Facebook posts.

“Insulting and threatening women, a vile and cowardly act, is unfortunately the most common weapon of the weak. The Congress Party and I stand firmly beside @realyssharmila ji and Suneetha Ji and strongly condemn this disgraceful attack,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Recently, Sharmila and Sunitha together paid respects to deceased AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his samadhi (resting place). The meeting between the two had triggered media speculation about Sunitha joining the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.