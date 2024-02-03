Sunitha Narreddy complains against man who issued threats to YS Sharmila and her

Sunitha Narreddy, daughter of former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy who was killed in 2019, has complained to the Cyber Crimes police station in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday, February 2, after an individual named Varra Ravindra Reddy, used foul and menacing language against her, her cousin YS Sharmila and her aunt YS Vijayamma in several Facebook posts.

In her complaint, Sunitha states that she was informed by people around her that the accused is a habitual offender and has abused several women. Sunitha alleged that no action has been taken against him because of his close proximity to the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

In her complaint submitted to the Station House Officer, Sunitha references a video post published on January 29 which shows her and Andhra Congress Chief YS Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, paying respects to Sharmila’s father, deceased AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his samadhi (resting place). The meeting between the two cousins had triggered media speculation about Sunitha joining Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

However, Varra Ravindra Reddy posted the video of the two women walking, alongside which he writes, “Elders have said that enemies shouldn’t be left alone. Kill them, elder brother. It will be useful for this election.”

The mention of the term ‘elder brother’ is presumably a reference to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is fondly referred to as Jagan ‘Anna’ (elder brother) by supporters of his party, the YSRCP. After YS Sharmila joined the Andhra Pradesh wing of the Congress party on January 21 with an intent to contest in the Assembly polls, media has been abuzz with speculation about how this will affect the ruling YSRCP’s chances in the elections.