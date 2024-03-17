Andhra polls: TDP hits out at YSRCP, Congress calls for unity of Telugu people

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu has declared that with the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule, a countdown has started for the end of the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh. The former chief minister also claimed that the coming elections are like “getting freedom” and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be “dethroned” in 57 days. He also called May 13, the day , a historic day. Naidu was addressing a workshop organised for the TDP’s Legal Cell.
Naidu told the TDP cadre, “The Election Commission announced dates and code of conduct will also apply. You people can celebrate and inform everyone about TDP. So many will come out now. People were afraid and did not come out before as YSRCP may cut pensions and may file cases against them. But now he cannot do anything. I welcome everyone to come and save the state."
The former CM exuded confidence that the NDA would come to power both in the Union and in the state, claiming that the alliance would win 400 Lok Sabha seats. He added that if the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP), and the BJP alliance formed the government, a stipend of Rs 7,000 would be provided to 3,500 lawyers. Additionally, he pledged to release funds for medical claims and accident policies, with a minimum coverage of Rs 5 lakh for medical claims and Rs 15 lakh for accident claims. He also promised to allocate house plots to eligible beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh needs a strong voice that can question the Union government to protect the state's interests. Criticising both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naidu, Revanth Reddy said that both leaders only “want to become rulers and not voices who can question the Union government”. The Telangana CM was addressing a public meeting on March 16, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee to oppose the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila and other leaders also addressed the public meeting. Alleging that the leaders in Andhra Pradesh “mortgaged their self-respect in New Delhi”, Revanth Reddy added that they had “no courage to raise their voice when the Union government ignored the state.”
He also criticised how the Polavaram project has not been completed even after 10 years and how the state still has no capital city.
“BJP means Babu, Jagan, Pawan. This is the Modi team. Whoever wins will support him. You need a leader who can fight to solve the problems of the region. The people of Andhra Pradesh don't need rulers. They need a strong voice that can question,” Revanth Reddy said. He alleged that no leader from Andhra Pradesh questioned the Union government over its move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and said that plant was built even after 32 people were killed in protests.
Revanth Reddy called for “unity” among Telugu people to “fight for their rights”. He added that Sharmila Reddy had visited the state as the people of Andhra Pradesh “are in difficulty”. Revanth Reddy added, “Sharmila took a bold step by organising the meeting to protect the Steel Plant,” and further said that she was a “true successor” to her father, former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.
Revanth Reddy further appealed to people to vote for at least five MP and 25 MLA seats for the Congress so that the party can “raise their voice to protect the state’s interests.