Andhra polls: TDP hits out at YSRCP, Congress calls for unity of Telugu people

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu has declared that with the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule, a countdown has started for the end of the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh. The former chief minister also claimed that the coming elections are like “getting freedom” and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be “dethroned” in 57 days. He also called May 13, the day Andhra Pradesh goes to polls , a historic day. Naidu was addressing a workshop organised for the TDP’s Legal Cell.

Naidu told the TDP cadre, “The Election Commission announced dates and code of conduct will also apply. You people can celebrate and inform everyone about TDP. So many will come out now. People were afraid and did not come out before as YSRCP may cut pensions and may file cases against them. But now he cannot do anything. I welcome everyone to come and save the state."

The former CM exuded confidence that the NDA would come to power both in the Union and in the state, claiming that the alliance would win 400 Lok Sabha seats. He added that if the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP), and the BJP alliance formed the government, a stipend of Rs 7,000 would be provided to 3,500 lawyers. Additionally, he pledged to release funds for medical claims and accident policies, with a minimum coverage of Rs 5 lakh for medical claims and Rs 15 lakh for accident claims. He also promised to allocate house plots to eligible beneficiaries.