Andhra Assembly elections 2024: Poll schedule announced

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held simultaneously with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, are scheduled for May 13, 2024. Polling for the Lok Sabha will also be held simultaneously on the same date. The date of counting votes is June 4, 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the 175-member AP Assembly, along with that of the general election on Saturday, March 16. The state is set to see a three-way contest between the ruling YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the three-party alliance between BJP, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena, and the Congress whose state unit is now headed by Jagan’s sister, YS Sharmila.

As part of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, Jana Sena from 21 and TDP from the remaining 144 Assembly seats.

On March 14, Jana Sena chief and film actor Pawan Kalyan announced that he would be contesting the Assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. TDP has named 128 candidates so far. On March 16, Saturday, YSRCP released its full list of 175 candidates for the Assembly polls.