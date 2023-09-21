Andhra legislative assembly to discuss financial frauds of Naidu’s govt in upcoming sessions.

The Andhra Pradesh Business Advisory Committee(BAC) on Thursday, September 21 has decided to hold discussions in the upcoming Legislative Assembly sessions on three key alleged financial frauds in which opposition Telugu Desam Party leader(TDP) and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been named as an accused. The Assembly will meet on Friday to discuss the establishment of the state's Skill Development Corporation for the state. The members will discuss the alleged corruption in the Fibernet scheme under the previous Chandrababu Naidu government on Tuesday, and the CRDA outer ring road alignment change will be discussed on the agenda on Wednesday.

The BAC committee members met after the adjournment of the Assembly Session on Thursday morning and decided to hold sessions for four more days between September 22 and September 27. Along with topics related to development, administration, and governance, the committee decided to address two scams in which the CID alleges the involvement of Naidu. In addition to these three scams, the Assembly will also discuss corruption in assigned lands during the TDP government.

On Thursday, the TDP MLAs condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and protested at the Speaker's podium by raising slogans and holding placards. They also issued an adjournment motion notice to discuss the “illegal” arrest of Naidu in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam. Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath said that the ruling party members were ready for a discussion. However tensions continued and escalated when Water Resources Minister Amabati Rambabu and the actor turned politician, TDP Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna exchanged heated words. The Speaker was forced to adjourn the session and suspend 15 TDP MLAs.

Read: Andhra Assembly: 15 TDP MLAs suspended, Speaker warns Balakrishna for slapping his thighs

Other significant decisions that will be discussed in the upcoming sessions include government initiatives for women's empowerment in the state, regularisation of assigned lands, statewide comprehensive land survey, agriculture sector advancement in the state, medical and health sector advancements, and measures taken by the state to develop temples.