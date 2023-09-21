Andhra Assembly: 15 TDP MLAs suspended, Speaker warns Balakrishna for slapping his thighs

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly, Tammineni Sitaram has suspended 15 MLAs of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one rebel YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA due to their alleged misbehaviour during the assembly session on Thursday, September 21.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed some heated moments as the members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) raised slogans protesting the arrest of their president Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in the Rajahmundry jail in connection with the alleged Skill Development scam. The TDP legislators issued an adjournment motion notice and demanded the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs to hold discussions on the arrest of Naidu.

The suspended TDP MLAs are – Ashok Bedalam, K Atchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Adireddy Bhavani, G Butchaiah Chowdary, N Chinarajappa, Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu, Ram Mohan Naidu, Payyavula Keshav, M Ramaraju, G Ravikumar, Y Samba Siva Rao, G Ram Mohan, D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, V Ramakrishna Babu. Undavalli Sridevi who was suspended from YSRCP, also was suspended. All these 16 MLAs were suspended for a day.