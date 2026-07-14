Andhra CEO seeks two-week extension for electoral roll revision as SIR deadline nears

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav has sought a two-week extension to complete the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the July 14 deadline approaching and a significant number of enumeration forms yet to be processed.

According to reports , the request has been prompted by the volume of pending work. Around 40.86 lakh enumeration forms, 9.82% of the state's 4.16 crore electors, are still to be collected. The extension is intended to ensure the exercise is completed without haste and to minimise errors in the final electoral roll.

The request comes amid mounting concerns from political parties and other stakeholders over bottlenecks in the revision process at the grassroots level. The YSR Congress Party had earlier urged the Election Commission to extend the exercise by a month, alleging serious flaws in its implementation.

The BJP has also highlighted shortcomings in the process, citing the absence of help desks at several polling stations, shortages of enumeration forms, and the need for more time to complete voter enrolment. Local reports have also indicated that voters in some areas had to make repeated visits to verify their names and obtain enumeration forms before the deadline.

The SIR exercise in Andhra Pradesh began on June 15 and is scheduled to conclude on July 14. The CEO’s request now shifts attention to whether the Election Commission will grant additional time to ensure the revision is completed smoothly.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM