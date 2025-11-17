Andhra: 37 years after his murder, Vangaveeti Ranga’s daughter Asha Kiran enters politics

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Vangaveeti Asha Kiran, daughter of late Congress leader Vangaveeti Ranga, announced her entry into politics on Sunday, November 16, at Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada. Asha stated that her current focus was on strengthening the Radha-Ranga Mitra Mandali, a group dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of Ranga and his elder brother Radha.

“I will decide on electoral politics once I consult with elders in the Radha-Ranga Mitra Mandali. For now, my focus is on strengthening and uniting the various warring Mitra Mandalis in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” she said.

“My father was someone who worked across caste and religious lines and I hope to continue that legacy forward,” Asha Kiran told the media after garlanding her father’s statue near Raghavaiah Park. Asha’s brother Vangaveeti Radha Krishna is also a political leader who first joined the Congress before moving to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and quitting it to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2019.