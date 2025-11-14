Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh in next 10 years

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Adani Group on Friday, November 14, announced plans to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing. This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested by the Adani Group in the state, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy.

Speaking at the 'Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit' here, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director, Karan Adani, unveiled the Group's $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

Karan Adani described Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu as "the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh", and praised Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh for driving a startup-like governance.