Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh in next 10 years

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Adani Group on Friday, November 14, announced plans to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing. This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested by the Adani Group in the state, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy.
Speaking at the 'Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit' here, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director, Karan Adani, unveiled the Group's $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.
Karan Adani described Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu as "the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh", and praised Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh for driving a startup-like governance.
The Adani Group’s announcement comes exactly a month after Google announced a massive data centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag on October 14. The data center being built at a cost of Rs 87,520 crore (USD 10 billion) will have a 1-gigawatt capacity.
AdaniConneX — a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX — announced that it has partnered with Google to develop this data center, touted to be India’s largest AI data centre hub. Comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations along with a subsea cable network to drive AI workloads in India, the project will be carried out with partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel, said a company statement.
CM Chandrababu had said that following Google’s investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considering organising a Global AI Conference in the city in February next year. “We will try to bring AI closer to every family,” Naidu said.