World Environment Day: Why we need local Indian languages to navigate climate change

Ask the next five people you meet if they can say ‘climate change’ or ‘global warming’ in their mother tongue.

There is a good chance that they won’t be able to. Some might perform linguistic gymnastics to deduce climate change as: ವಾಯುಗುಣ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ (Vaayuguna badalaavane in Kannada), காலநிலை மாற்றம் (kaalanilai maatram in Tamil), കാലാവസ്ഥാ മാറ്റം (kaalaavastha maattam in Malayalam), వాతావరణ మార్పు (vatavarana marpu in Telugu) or जलवायु परिवर्तन (jalvayu parivartan in Hindi).

This is more a systemic matter than a memory puzzle. It is unlikely that an autorickshaw driver, a gig worker, a street vendor, a security guard, or the local coffee shop owner would have heard of global warming or climate change in their mother tongue, despite being more vulnerable to its impact than you and me.

In a pan-India survey , 36% people said they know “something” about global warming, 17% said they know “just a little” about it, and 27% said they have “never heard” of global warming. Many observed changes in their local climate and weather patterns without understanding that these changes are often related to global warming, the survey noted.

This should make us pause. We have all spent the last few weeks living through a sustained, crippling heatwave that has engulfed the entire country this summer. It is estimated that a single day of extreme heat causes approximately 3,400 excess deaths in India. Extreme heat is a silent, invisible climate crisis, and most of us have a poor understanding of its connection to man-made climate change.

Researchers conducting a comparative analysis of English and regional language media coverage of the 2022 heatwave in India found a lack of coverage of heatwaves and climate change in regional Indian languages, which make up the primary language for most of us. They described this finding as “worrying”, and noted that: “The Hindi press uses terms such as “global warming” or “decarbonisation” in Hindi or Devanagari script, without translating them into local languages or idioms, which may limit how people make sense of the terms.” They also found that the terms “climate change” and “global warming” appear in headlines in English in the Hindi language sites. “This last issue is important for public awareness or understanding as it is likely to limit the role of the regional media in helping their readers understand the concept of global warming and how to engage with the issue.”