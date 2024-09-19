Silence is compliance: Tamil Cinema’s men need to speak up

I'm an assistant director. I have been in the Tamil film industry for some years now. I have gone through, heard of, and witnessed a lot of things in this period. I have spoken out at times — but kept quiet most times to protect myself and to protect others who brought issues to my attention. I have spent sleepless nights trying to understand and decipher my experiences and those of others. I have been unable to step out and work in spaces that are unsafe. I have gone underground and not met people for days — months — at a time because my confidence has been broken. This has been the experience of someone like me who comes from the privilege of caste, class, sexuality, and economy. This has been the experience of someone like me who was in one of the comparatively safer workspaces in the industry. If this was the experience of someone as privileged as me, I can’t start to imagine the experiences of women who do not come from the same privileges that I do.

How many sleepless nights have they spent? How broken is their confidence? How many job opportunities have they turned down because of the fear of abuse? How are they surviving emotionally, economically, and socially?

What I write about here is the deafening silence — not of the women in the industry, but all you men over what you have been perpetrating for all these years. The silence of all you men who do not step up for the women in the industry. The silence that you all have so carefully, unanimously cultivated within the industry despite what class, caste, or any other social background you belong to. I mean the camaraderie that you all uniformly share when it comes to how you treat women, even though you can’t stand each other in any other context.

This article is about the silence of the “Brotherhood”, of the “Boys’ Club” in Tamil Cinema. If you are a man who has made any unsolicited advance towards a woman, or if you are a man who knows of even one other man who has made an unsolicited advance towards a woman, this article is about your silence. I am addressing you.

Abuse in Cinema is of various types. First is the straightforward sleazy, ugly, disgusting, scary, dangerous sexual violence, where a man or a group of men — directly or indirectly — ask/suggest/demand/threaten a woman/women asking for sexual favours. Often, thanks to the media narrative and the images we create in movies, for anything to amount to violence it must be brutal rape. Violence can’t be a “harmless” text, gesture, touch, comment, invite for a drink, a kiss, a drunken mistake, a pass, a threat. To be able to be considered as someone who has gone through sexual violence, a woman has to be raped, not just a “normal” rape that could be mistaken for consensual sex — but a bloody, brutal rape. Anything less than this becomes inconsequential.

But sexual violence is also when you let your look stay on a woman for a second longer than needed, when you repeatedly flirt with someone even when you know they're uncomfortable. When you ask for the personal number from a female artiste, assistant, or technician when it is absolutely none of your business to ask for it in the first place. When you promise a shot, a dialogue, or an opportunity to be the lead, a meeting with a producer, director, PRO, technician, manager, junior artist agent, or make any other promises related to an opportunity to work in return for a sexual favour. When you openly comment on a woman’s looks or clothes when she never asked for it. When you ask a woman for a drink, for a kiss, for sex with yourself and/or with another person/persons. All this is sexual violence. Because you do this, you are sexual abusers.

When a woman in cinema, an actor or a creator, reports abuse, the involuntary criticism in our minds is “what kind of a woman comes to work in cinema? All that hugging and kissing and hanging out with men all the time — didn’t she know what to expect?” First the violence must amount to brutal rape. Then it must be the rape of a “good” woman. And then come all the other questions: What was she wearing? What was she doing alone with that person in a hotel room? Why didn’t she scream for help? Why didn’t she escape from there? Did she report immediately? Why did she continue to work with her abuser even after it happened?

“That’s a picture of them together at a public event. She is smiling!” we love to exclaim.

We make these twisted attempts at discrediting the claim of women who speak about abuse, to defend the men who are being reported. Is it so unthinkable for us that the same kind of men exist in cinema, as in real life? That men can do this consistently to a captive population of women in cinema? Are we incapable of looking at our movie heroes and producers and directors and technicians for what they are in real life?

Several men have shared with me the fear they have of “Me Too”. “I am scared to even send a text to someone.” “I keep imagining it coming out as a screenshot someday.” “But she flirted back. She complimented my creativity. She flirted back.” “It was consensual.” Let me ask you something. Before you made a film, when you were trying to get into Cinema, or doing other jobs, how many women were hopelessly, madly, deeply attracted to you that they fell for your charm, intelligence, and creativity? How many women who do not know that you are a bigwig in Cinema fall for you on a day to day basis now? If the numbers are proportionate, maybe you have the kind of raw sexual attraction reserved for gods in Greek mythology. If not, they are offering you sexual favours only because they have been told, have seen, and have experienced that this is the only way to get what they want, when ideally their talent, hardwork, and creativity should be getting them jobs. They believe that you would rather sleep with them, than listen to what they have to offer workwise. They believe that you are just another jerk in Cinema who will not treat them as worthy of their talent. If you were working in any industry other than Cinema, expectations and reception of so many sexual favours will only make you a pervert. Only in Cinema is this a “culture.” Don’t flatter yourself the next time you are offered sex. Even with all this clout Cinema gives you, you are only a sexual pervert.

We are so busy trying to get rid of sexual predators that we don’t have the time to acknowledge emotional and intellectual abuse. Emotional abuse is when you tell a woman, “you are taking everything too personally”, ridicule her for expressing an opinion, call her “uptight” when she does not laugh at a joke laced with sexual innuendo, call her a “bore” everytime she highlights your insensitivity. Emotional abuse is when you gaslight her into believing that it is all in her head.

Intellectual abuse is so subtle it takes years to even acknowledge it is a kind of abuse. When you can’t take orders from a woman smarter than you, when you can’t listen to your senior who happens to be a woman, when you treat her badly for doing a good job, you are harassing her intellectually because she will not shrink herself to a size that fits your ego.

All these types of abuse are vague, people might say. But, for the perpetrators and their victims, these are specific instances.

If you are telling yourself at this point, “If everything is wrong, what do we do?” I will help you by answering this. Do what women have been doing for all these years. Watch how you speak, watch what you speak, watch what you wear, watch yourself. Walk on eggshells around the women who work with you. Yes, be very careful because she might take offence. As you are doing it, remember it is something we have done all our lives.

When people ask why Internal Committees against sexual harassment (as per the Sexual Harrasment of Women in the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal Act) has not been effective even in the limited workspaces where they are formed, I tell them these committees are still ordeals that women go through. I get harassed, I report the incident, I recount the events and then bear the brunt of it — because most of the men who get accused, whose guilt has been proven, never face any stigma. Look at the people in Cinema with strong sexual abuse complaints against them, from survivors who have come out with their name and identity. Do you see any stigma attached to them? Do you see anyone removing themselves from the presence of these men out of stigma? NO! Instead, the Brotherhood of Tamizh Cinema, the Boys’ Club, gives them the welcome of a war hero, a martyr who fought bravely for the right of all men to be abusers. Even the people who stop working with them, do so reluctantly. No one speaks out about the accused or makes a grand statement in an industry known for making grand gestures when it comes to everything else.

To those of you who are the Brotherhood of Tamil Cinema, the members of the Boys’ Club, the next time you are hanging out as Bros, “Annas” (Brothers) and “Sirs”, look around the room at the kind of men you are hanging out with. As a quiet exercise, remind yourself of the instances you have heard, witnessed, been party to where the people who are with you in the same room have been abusers.

Since the language of familial relationships is the only one you understand, no matter how many times we ask you to look at women as individuals worthy of respect: the next time you are in the same room with these men you know are abusers, laughing with them, sharing a drink with them, or praising their work, ask yourself: “Tomorrow, if my wife/sister/daughter would have to approach any one of these men here for work without revealing that they are related to me, what will they undergo at the hands of these men? Will they harass them sexually, emotionally, intellectually? Will they “brutally rape” them?” And then, ask yourself this too: “Tomorrow when my wife/sister/daughter comes and tells me about the abuse, will I stand up for them or ask them what they were wearing? Will I tell them that they are taking it too personally and that it happens to all women? Will I call them boring and hysterical and too emotional? And then, will I come back to the same room with the same men who harassed my family and share a drink with them or praise their work?” Ask yourself this!

To the Nadigar Sangam: Even with the increasing number of women actors shouldering their own projects, this industry is still predominantly a “hero- driven” industry. While heroes are strict about their payments, what is stopping the heroes/male actors of the Nadigar Sangam from making it mandatory for any Production approaching them to have a functioning IC? Since Nadigar Sangam is committed to doing right by the women “once” they bring the complaint, it shouldn’t be difficult for them to instruct their male members to ask for an IC before they give their dates to a Production. Shouldn’t this be the bare minimum?

To the audience: There was a time when Tamil Cinema needed a larger-than-life narrative. It was a critical time when we as a state were consolidating our powers against national parties and a Brahminical tradition. It was the time when the Dravidian Movement needed to create an impeccable image of Cinema and the people in Cinema. Those times have long gone. Please look at actors, directors, producers, lyricists, technicians, PROs and managers for what they are. Stop celebrating sick men and justifying their actions. This is cinema, not some life-saving mission. Some of you do more relevant work. Tag the producer/production house that has claimed to give the biggest hit this year on social media and ask them: “Did you have an IC on your set? Why didn’t you? Can you say that no harassment took place on your set?” Tag your heroes and directors on social media platforms and ask them: “Can you say that you have never abused any woman in your Cinema career? Can you also say that you have never heard of any of your peers abusing women?” Let them respond. Let them say that they haven’t abused any woman or that they haven’t heard of anyone abusing women. While everyone is waiting for women to come forward and take the risk of reporting, why don’t we ask the men to come forward and say that they aren’t abusers and that they haven’t heard of any abusers in the industry? Once they respond, if they respond, we will know the actual situation that is eating away the Tamil industry from the inside. The silence of the men in this industry is not just costing opportunities for women, it is costing the progression of Tamil Cinema. It is keeping Tamil Cinema in the same feudal, backward situation it has been in all this time. No achievement should justify impunity. Do not let them get away easily when it comes to any abuse, just because their journey to the top was difficult.

Finally, to the women: I understand your ordeals, what you lose when you choose to fight back. You are not too emotional or hysterical or highly sensitive or a bore. If you are put in a situation where you say yes to your abuser because the cost of saying no is too much, I understand and respect that decision. The only thing you could do differently is to understand that you are dealing with sleazeballs with power and money. Do not believe that these men are great. Do not believe that they are artists or creators. Look at them for what they are. Do what you must but keep yourself as safe as you can. And... do not forget those screenshots and screen recordings and call recordings. Keep a tab!

The writer is an assistant director in the Tamil film industry and wishes to remain anonymous for her safety. Views expressed are the author's own.