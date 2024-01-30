Rohith Vemula’s memory lives on, but promise of casteism-free campuses forgotten

In fact, the recent controversial UGC draft ‘Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes, 2023’, has foregrounded the same casteist guidelines to address the growing violative negligence of reservation norms. The UGC draft has shrewdly made backchannel provisions to de-reserve SC/ST/OBC vacant seats rather than taking harsh measures against non-compliance with reservation norms. It has no outline to take stringent measures against higher education institutions which falter on reservation norms in faculty appointments and PhD selections.

The UGC draft has outrageously promoted de-reservation policies rather than abolishing the de-reservation mechanism that empowers upper caste supremacism in higher education institutions. It does not ensure a framework to ensure strict and proportionately diverse PhD and faculty recruitment interview panels. It also needs to come up with a strong punishment system for individual professors violating reservation norms, and humiliating and harassing SC/ST candidates. UGC should devise a dedicated cell to oversee the violations of reservation norms in institutions of higher education and the Union government must form a dedicated empowered national body to monitor reservation compliance at all levels of every institution of higher learning.

To begin with, Indian universities must acknowledge caste and leave aside caste blindness as progressiveness because casteism is grossly under acknowledged in higher education institutions of India.

Anti-SC/ST/OBC reservation hate often transforms in universities into casteist Brahminical superiority that whitewashes the academic vulnerabilities of oppressed caste folks. The habitual refusal to acknowledge Brahminical caste in academia results in bullying, gaslighting and microaggressions.

Anti Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) sentiment has become a global phenomenon with race and caste supremacists shifting rightward. Over the decades, Brahminical savarna backlash towards anti-caste discrimination measures on campuses has led to the decentering of anti-caste dialogues and social justice pedagogies. In actuality, the battle for social inclusion and fair representation in academia must be fought by privileged caste academics, scholars and students. Revolutionary research on caste privilege, upper casteness, Brahmanness, and supremacism needs to be carried out to invert the Brahman savarna academic gaze.

Globally, we see a concerted attack on affirmative policies. Anti-reservation forces have been vehemently mainstreaming the narrative of reservation weakening merit to deny diversity, equality and inclusion. On the one hand, the US Supreme Court overturned race-based college admissions and on the other, the BJP-led Union government brought a newly invented EWS category for upper castes and categorically excluded SC/ST/OBCs when upper castes have never gone through the oppressive practises of untouchability like Scheduled Castes.

Students from privileged higher castes often ridicule well-to-do Dalits who avail reservation as undeserving without acknowledging the basic reality that caste does not recognise economic status but social identity. I read students’ assignments where urban privileged students mostly conclude that India has progressed so much that caste does not matter anymore. It is infuriating to experience, even after so many years of teaching, institutionalised casteism. Little progress has been witnessed among students and professors from caste privileged sections of society. The deliberate wilful ignorance of the evil of casteism in higher education campuses is hailed as modern and progressive to maintain the status quo of caste hierarchy in academia.

It is traumatising that even after the institutional caste murders of Rohith Vemula, Muthukrishnan, Fathima Latheef, Aniket Ambhore, Ayush Ashna, Anil Kumar, Uttam Mardi, Darshan Solanki, higher education administrators and academia at large are yet to introduce entry-level introductory anti-caste course modules. The question is, how long higher education controlling authorities and institutions will deliberately ignore the most dangerous ism i.e. casteism in curricula and campus? When will the day come when oppressed Dalit students do not need to cope emotionally to resist casteism on campus in the absence of institutional support? When will marginalised SC/ST PhD research scholars get cooperation from upper caste research supervisors? When will incessant delays stop in the final submissions of PhDs and non-responses to the messages and emails of SC/ST PhD scholars? When will SC/ST research scholars not need to desperately seek the same community supervisors for intellectual research experience? How long will marginalised caste students, scholars and teachers have to carry the mental burden of caste on campus? When will upper caste Brahman savarna students, scholars and professors join in the collective everyday sharing of struggle to dispel stereotypes about Dalits, anti-caste politics and reservation?

To realise post-caste higher education campuses, Indian institutions of higher learning must periodically conduct anonymous online experience feedback among marginalised caste students, research scholars and professors to act and make sense of caste in academic spaces.

Subhajit Naskar is an Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations at Jadavpur University. Views expressed here are the author’s own.