Opinion: Why should the K'taka govt impose Rama worship in temples to other gods?

Numerous bhootaradhana daivasthanas too fall under the Muzrai department. They have their own Shudra / Dalit forms of worship in which Vedic rituals have no place. There is no concept of a mahamangala arathi in bhootaradhane; daivasthanas do not even have the utensils in which arathi is offered. There is no concept of offering fire to the deity; rather it is smoke which is offered to the deities using elongated torches. Therefore, it is not at all possible for daivasthanas under the Muzrai department to comply with the government’s order.

Many Chowdeshwari temples in north Karnataka and Annamma temples in and around Bengaluru fall under the Muzrai department. What connection do Chowdeshwari and Annamma have with Rama or a temple dedicated to Rama?

In reality, traditions such as those of Maramma, Annamma, Muni pooje, and bhootaradhane are to be found across Karnataka. Many of the communities that follow these “little traditions” also worship Shiva.

For instance, there is a festival called pursa pooje among the Malekudiyas which is associated with Shiva. According to the story, when Shiva looked around his temple atop Kadri hill in Mangaluru, he noticed that people everywhere worshipped him, except for the Malekudiyas who lived in the forest. He looked more closely to find out why they were the only ones not offering him prayers, and realised that the Malekudiyas were busy working. So, Shiva and Parvati set out to visit them but in disguise. They assumed the form of Koraga and Korapalti — a man and woman of the Koraga community, who are considered “untouchable” even by the “untouchables.” In that form, they visited the Malekudiyas, and eventually, the Malekudiyas too began to worship Shiva through their own ritual: the pursa pooje.

Such associations with Shiva appear even in the stories of Annappa, a deity that finds a spot in the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala; in the stories of Siri, a female deity and the daiva Panjurli of coastal Karnataka. Many other communities too have their own ties to Shiva, the most prominent of which are the Lingayats.