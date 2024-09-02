Opinion: ECI can reinforce public trust with VVPATs counting

India has an extraordinary record with elections. Even when Western democracies such as the United Kingdom, France, and the USA could not introduce universal suffrage at a go, India did it without any hesitation. The framers of our Constitution had immense faith in the critical capacities of its citizenry – though many of them were uneducated – and their belief proved to be correct every time. When several decolonised countries that gained independence around the 1950s could not hold themselves as viable electoral democracies, India stood tall as an example of a vibrant democracy.

For India, the ideas of free, fair, and transparent elections and smooth change of power are as sacred as the ideas of independence and democracy. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been at the forefront of guarding these values. However, lately, the election body’s reputation is under a cloud with allegations of malpractices and doubts about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being tamper-proof. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a reputed poll reforms organisation, has alleged several discrepancies in the recently concluded general elections. It alleged that out of the 543 constituencies that went to the polls, 538 constituencies reported either less or excess votes counted than polled. If it is to be true, our democracy can’t afford this opaqueness and the ECI owes an explanation to the citizens to erase any trace of suspicion about the whole election process.

ADR questioned the ECI about why there was an inordinate delay in the release of the final voter turnout data and how the ECI could declare the final results before declaring the final voter turnout data. Even after two and half months of counting, result sheets (Form-20) are not made online. ADR founder Jagdeep Chhokar held, “The ECI failing to address these concerns and take appropriate steps against the egregious incidents of violations, illegalities and irregularities seen in the Lok Sabha 2019 and 2024 elections has led to trepidation in the mind of the electorate.”

This is not the first time that the ECI is facing such turbulence. However, its decisions and actions have many times reinforced its esteem among citizens. So, what should the ECI ideally do now to put these doubts to rest? It should do what it has always been doing. The ECI safeguarding the Indian electoral democracy is in no way a euphemism. Notably starting with TN Seshan, several times the ECI acted consciously and intentionally to improve the accuracy and transparency of election procedures. During Seshan’s time, he introduced voter ID cards with photos and implemented the model code of conduct. To ensure fearless voting, particularly in polling stations where the marginalised and downtrodden people live, the ECI stopped counting votes polling station-wise and started mixing all ballots before the counting to instil confidence among the voters that secrecy is maintained even at the village level. It also took election expenditure seriously and controlled it with an iron hand.

As to EVMs, the ECI had 22 years of careful study in several elections in different parts of the country before using them fully across the country. The sole purpose of introducing EVMs in place of ballot papers was to eradicate the menace of booth capturing, rigging, and other illegal means that vitiate the election process and the result. The purpose was largely served as the EVMs have stopped several malpractices and saved on the avoidable waste of manpower, time, logistics, and hard work. However, 10 years after the introduction of EVMs, people started doubting the tamper-proof strength of the machines in view of several emerging technologies and malware.

To clear these doubts, the Supreme Court in 2013 allowed the generation of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. These slips prove to the voters that their vote is indeed recorded towards the candidate they voted for. The Supreme Court again ordered the mandatory counting of VVPAT slips in five randomly selected polling stations per Assembly constituency. Despite this measure, suspicion about the corruptibility of EVMs lingers in the minds of voters. Hugely unexpected and surprising results in successive elections have augmented this feeling among citizens.

Now, all the ECI needs to do is to continue its work to reinstate the people’s faith in the election process. Instead of not responding to the criticism and allegations, the ECI can be forthcoming and start counting the VVPAT slips. Indeed the present practice of counting votes, strictly speaking, is only tallying the votes recorded in EVMs but not physical counting. This does not inspire confidence in the voters that their vote was recorded against the candidate they voted for. By counting the VVPAT slips and tallying them with EVM figures, the ECI can clearly show that EVMs cannot be tampered with and votes are being recorded only for the intended candidates. All it takes for the ECI to do this is one more day for the counting of VVPAT slips and an expenditure of a few more hundred crores of rupees.

By spending only these meagre funds and time, the ECI can install a two-factor authentication and announce an impeccable election result that is beyond an iota of doubt, which forms the basis for governance of the people, for the people, and by the people, reflecting the choice of the citizens. India’s electoral evaluation demonstrates its commitment to democratic values. From ancient village assemblies to modern VVPAT systems, each milestone has shaped the country’s electoral landscape. By embracing technology and also addressing the concerns of the people, we can ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. The ECI can do this by being a forthcoming and willing guardian of our democracy.

P Krishna Mohan Reddy was Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Views expressed are the author’s own.