Opinion: BJP’s Sanatana Dharma is another form of Manu Dharma

Sanatana Dharma was a religion of three castes in ancient and medieval north India—Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Banias—and it has now become a religion of five castes with the inclusion of Kayasthas and Khatris. Sanatana Dharma defined production as pollution and kept the Dwija castes (who wear janeu) outside. Shudras/Dalits and Adivasis were defined as slaves, Mlecchas and Vanavasis. In other words, Sanatana Dharma was/is against production, Shudras and women. Any other definition of Sanatana Dharma is unsustainable.

Sanatana Dharma has been defended by BJP's top ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, apart from the party president JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sanatana Dharma was an ancient philosophy of Brahmanism, with its roots in Rigveda. It evolved through other Sanskrit texts. By the time Manu Dharma was composed, the practice and spiritual theories of Brahmin writers got synthesised as “Sanatana Dharma,” which stood against productive labour and productive social mass—Shudras, Chandalas and Vanavasis. Now, the BJP's top ministers and leaders have owned that philosophy as theirs.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s senior spokesperson Ravishankar Prasad defined Sanatana Dharma as eternal law. According to him, those who oppose it will face consequences. How can all Shudras, Dalits and Adivasis accept this? Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It needs a proper response.”

Now, the cat is out of the bag. The BJP is for Sanatana Dharma, which is nothing but Manu Dharma, which is also nothing but Brahminism of ancient mode. The theory that production is pollution has its roots in Sanatana Dharma itself. Though it looks as if the Union government has declared war against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a young man of 45 years, it is a classical mode of war against all Shudras/Dalits and Adivasis.

This weapon, ‘Sanatana Dharma’ held by the Union government, is to show all Shudras/Dalits/Adivasis their place in the 21st century. In ancient times, it was a spiritual weapon against Shudra agrarian producers. Today, it is against all three categories (Shudra/Dalit/Adivasi) of wealth producers. It is the weapon of Brahmin, Bania, Kayastha and the Khatri and Kshatriya rulers from Delhi against the majority voters of India.