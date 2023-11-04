Modi government’s Vishwakarma scheme goes against Dravidian politics and social justice

The Labharthi voters cross religious and caste lines while voting. Similarly, through the Vishwakarma Scheme, the BJP aims to appeal not just to Hindu voters, but also to the Pasmanda Muslims involved in craftsmanship and artisanry. In Indian politics, Labharthi voters prioritise individual benefits over those of the community. The scheme is expected to help the BJP gain significant support from the artisan and craftsmen communities in the upcoming elections. The move blends a new cultural majoritarianism with welfare populism politics, introducing a new brand of Labharthi politics.

Capturing the lower OBC vote bank

The importance of the lower OBC vote bank in the Indian elections cannot be overstated. According to the Lokniti CSDS data, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP garnered 34% of the OBC vote bank, while the Congress only managed to secure 15% of the vote share of OBCs. Interestingly, regional parties received the highest vote share of OBCs at 43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured only 15% of the OBC vote bank, while regional parties received 27% vote share, a reduction of 16% compared to the previous election. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure 44% of the OBC votes and was able to form the government at the Union.

Data from CSDS Lokniti reveal that the BJP is getting more votes from the lower OBCs compared to the dominant castes of OBC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 43% of lower OBCs voted for the BJP, while the whole OBC community voted for the party at 34%. Because of the votes of the OBCs, especially lower OBCs, BJP won the majority twice in a row. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, 30% of the upper OBCs voted for the BJP, while the lower OBCs voted for the BJP at 43%, that is, 13% more. This means that lower OBCs voted 9% more compared to dominant OBC castes. The trend continued in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where upper OBCs voted for the BJP at 41%, while lower OBCs voted at 48%, a difference of 7%. It is important to note that within the OBC population, lower OBCs make up the majority. According to the caste census data of Bihar, upper OBCs constitute 27% of the population, while lower OBCs constitute 36% of the population. This trend is almost the same all over the country. Thus, it is evident that the votes of the OBCs, especially the lower OBCs, have been instrumental in the BJP's continuous majority in the centre.

Political relevance of MBC castes

The Liberalisation-Privatisation-Globalisation (LPG) reforms and Mandal Commission came about in the same era. The implementation of LPG led to the collapse of lower castes’ businesses, particularly those of MBC groups. Notably, the EBC are not landowners. With the implementation of LPG in the country and the advent of modernity, many people from these professions have left their traditional employment and started looking for other jobs. The search for a job led many to migrate. As a result, EBC leaders have been demanding the distribution of reservations among MBCs within OBCs for a long time. In such a situation, MBCs do not have their own strong voice. Due to fewer resources, it is a bit difficult for them to establish their politics. Despite being numerically small, the MBC castes hold significant voting power when voting in the clusters. The BJP is keen on securing the votes of these influential groups. Prominent leaders such as Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Nishad, who are currently aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Uttar Pradesh, have been vocal about separate reservations for MBC within the OBC bloc.