Breaking the silence: The unspoken mental abuse of women at workplaces

It is a given that we live in a patriarchal society and have been traditionally conditioned to grow up and comply with its unwritten rules. These rules are practised, taught, and reinforced infinitely around us to such an extent that they are the norm, convention, and almost scripturally prescribed. It takes innumerable amounts of continuous unlearning and relearning to understand the problems of such conditioning and to try and weed them out of our lives. It takes constant vigilance and care, willingness for dialogue and correction, and further consciousness to watch one’s thoughts and behaviours to bring a change in ourselves. Despite the long and endless struggle, it is reassuring to see an increasing trend of calling out anything inappropriate, which then opens up a conversation.

While there are measures such as setting up of Internal Committees (IC) according to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, also known as the POSH Act, to address issues of sexual harassment at workplaces, there are minimal measures to address the mental abuse and harassment that women face in their professional spaces. All kinds of workplaces, including academic spaces, are not immune to the insidious presence of such gendered mental abuse. This form of abuse faced by women, often unrecognised and unreported, manifests in ways that can undermine their mental health and career progress. Despite growing awareness about gender disparities in workplaces, the psychological toll of mental abuse on women remains a largely unspoken issue.

Mental abuse in workspaces has profound impact

Gendered mental abuse in workspaces can take various forms, including microaggressions, gaslighting, and exclusion from professional opportunities. Microaggressions, though seemingly minor, accumulate over time to create a hostile environment. Examples include dismissive comments about one’s capabilities based on gender or consistent interruptions during meetings. Such behaviours not only undermine confidence but also send a message that the victim’s contributions are less valued. Gaslighting is another pervasive form of mental abuse. This involves manipulating someone into doubting their own perceptions and experiences. This can occur when women’s ideas are dismissed as unoriginal, unnecessary or impractical, or when their complaints about discrimination are belittled.

Further, verbal abuse like sarcasm, inappropriate and disrespectful ‘jokes’ to put one down, dominating the dialogue, mansplaining, shutting the other up, etc., and snide remarks parade as normal. Exclusion from professional opportunities, such as being overlooked for key projects or teams, denied mentorship or not being invited to important networking events are other common tactics. This form of abuse restricts career advancement and reinforces the notion that women and gender minorities do not belong in certain professional circles.

Abusers often get away because of their domineering behaviour, loud or subtle. They bank on their position, experience, professional achievements, etc., but in practice, they only embody the same old classic patriarchal conditioning and exercise their privileged gender position. Dealing with this everyday sexism becomes further challenging for women as it creates a toxic work environment, hampering their productivity and peace of mind. That one has to face it every day or at any given time at work in itself can take a severe toll on their mental health. It is a constant fight for women to stand up to this normalisation of psychological harassment and try to affirm that it is unacceptable. Adding to the struggle is that this subtle, insidious, and creeping working of power and male dominance goes unnoticed, unlike any physical abuse. Its effect is like that of the frog from the fable that falls into water that is boiling slowly and only realises it when it gets unbearable. Over time, putting up with such abuse erodes self-esteem and mental well-being, making it difficult for women to advocate for themselves.

The impact of gendered mental abuse in workspaces is profound and far-reaching. Victims often experience increased stress, anxiety, and depression. The constant need to prove oneself and the fear of making mistakes can lead to burnout. Moreover, the psychological impact extends beyond the individual, affecting their productivity, creativity, and overall contribution to their professional responsibilities. The career trajectories of those subjected to gendered mental abuse are often stunted. Many talented individuals leave their workspaces altogether, resulting in a significant loss of diverse perspectives and expertise. This not only speaks of the victim’s experience but also about the work environment of the institution they are leaving behind.

The culture of silence

One of the most troubling aspects of gendered mental abuse in workspaces is the culture of silence that surrounds it. Victims often hesitate to speak out due to fear of retaliation or of being labelled as troublemakers. The hierarchical nature of workspaces further exacerbates this issue if those in power are among the perpetrators of abuse or are negligent of taking cognisance of the abuse.

Moreover, the competitive nature of professional environments might discourage solidarity among colleagues, making it difficult for victims to find allies. The stigma associated with mental health issues also plays a role, as individuals may be reluctant to admit that they are struggling.

Steps toward change

Addressing gendered mental abuse in workplaces requires a multifaceted approach. Institutions must foster a culture of inclusivity and respect. This involves implementing robust policies against discrimination and harassment, and ensuring that there are clear, safe channels for reporting abuse. Measures to educate everyone on unconscious bias and respectful workplace behaviour can also help change the underlying attitudes that perpetuate mental abuse. Finally, there must be a collective effort to break the culture of silence. Encouraging open discussions about gendered mental abuse and creating platforms for victims to share their experiences can help destigmatise these issues and foster a more supportive environment.

The unspoken gendered mental abuse in workplaces is a pressing issue that undermines both individual well-being and the collective progress of the institution. It is important for women to feel physically and psychologically safe in their workspace for themselves and for the betterment of the institution. The authorities must ensure that all women are treated respectfully and feel safe in their workspace. When issues are reported and the authorities take action, it sends out a message to the whole employee community about zero tolerance for mental and physical abuse of women in workspaces. Women need to be heard and supported when they raise such grievances to foster a healthy work environment, where everyone is careful of respecting each other. By recognising and addressing such grievances, we can move toward a more inclusive, respectful, and equitable work environment, where all individuals have the opportunity to work and prosper with dignity.

Dr Moitrayee Das teaches in the Department of Psychology and Dr Rajitha Venugopal teaches in the Department of Literary and Cultural Studies at FLAME University, Pune.

Views expressed are the authors’ own.