VIDEO
You got the degree. Where’s the job?
40% of young graduates in India are unemployed. A new report shows a growing gap between education and jobs. If degrees don’t guarantee employment anymore, what’s going wrong? We break it down in this week’s Shortcut.
India is producing more graduates than ever before, but jobs aren’t keeping up. A new report by Azim Premji University shows nearly 40% of young graduates are unemployed, and the number hasn’t improved for decades. So where is the gap? And why isn’t education translating into employment? In this week’s shortcut.