ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Why are DMK allies targeting TVK leader Vijay? | Thirumavalavan | Udhayanidhi | Seeman

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has come under attack from political parties following his first statewide conference on October 27. Vijay’s ideology and political plans have evoked sharp criticism from DMK allies like Thirumavalavan’s VCK and MMK, as well as from parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed explains why Vijay’s politics is facing criticism and why DMK allies are threatened.