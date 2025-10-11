TVK: What happens if Vijay aligns with AIADMK? | Sivapriyan Interview | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The tragedy in Karur has completely exposed the flaws in party structure of the Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and has also raised questions about the leadership qualities of actor-turned-politician Vijay. The TVK has approached the Supreme Court In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed discusses with Senior journalist Sivapriyan about the response of the TVK’s leadership and the DMK government’s reaction to the crisis.

