TVK Madurai Maanadu: எதிர்ப்பு, எதிர்பார்ப்பு, ஏமாற்றம்! | Shabbir Ahmed | Vijay | TNM Tamil

The second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was held in Madurai with a massive turnout. Despite the question‌ in the translation of crowd to votes still remains, such an organic wave of supporters is seen as a growing threat to established parties in Tamil Nadu. At this conference, the party chief Vijay addressed a few issues, clarified key questions, and even ended a few speculations surrounding his political journey. So, did this conference meet its purpose? Has Vijay managed to consolidate his position as a credible alternative in Tamil Nadu politics? And most importantly, what will be his next step as he prepares for the electoral battles ahead? In this week of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed breaks down the political significance of TVK’s second state conference, what it means for Vijay, and decodes how he could reshape the dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics.