ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

TVK First Conference: All eyes on Vijay | V Salai | Vikravandi | தவெக மாநாடு

All eyes are on Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s first statewide conference, held at V Salai in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s entry into active politics is expected to play a crucial role in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with the focus on the 2026 Assembly Elections. Vijay, one of the top actors in the film industry, enjoys a vast fan base that spans across states. The political rally on Sunday, November 27, will be his biggest show of strength and will put an end to speculation regarding TVK’s ideology. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed tells you how Vijay has been preparing himself for the big launch and what lies ahead for TVK