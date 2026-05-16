TVK அரசாங்கத்தில் AIADMK: அடுக்கடுக்கான கேள்விகள்! | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president Vijay has spent the past week making a series of interventions, from ordering the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets to reacting strongly to key administrative appointments.

The appointment of senior IPS officer Asra Garg as Intelligence IG has drawn political attention, with opposition parties closely watching the state’s handling of policing and surveillance in a politically sensitive period.

Adding to the churn, the appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD faced backlash, sparking sharp reactions online and from political circles. Meanwhile, support expressed by several rebel AIADMK MLAs to Vijay has fuelled speculation about induction theories in the cabinet.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed examines how Vijay is positioning himself on key governance and public issues, why his recent interventions are gaining political traction, and what the responses from the DMK and AIADMK leaders reveal about the changing dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics.