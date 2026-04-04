TN Elections 2026: தேர்தல் வாக்குறுதிகள் & பிரச்சாரம்: வியூகம் என்ன? | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, political churning across the state has intensified. The two major Dravidian parties — the DMK and the AIADMK — have already begun their campaign outreach and released their election manifestos, signalling the high-stakes contest that is expected to shape the state’s political trajectory ahead of 2026.

At the same time, actor-politician Vijay has formally entered the electoral fray by filing nominations from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies, marking a significant step in his party.

His entry has generated both excitement among supporters and scrutiny from political opponents, especially following controversies surrounding the asset details and pending cases mentioned in his nomination filings.

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the impacts from the campaign trail led by the Dravidian majors, the significance of Vijay’s recent electoral speeches, and what these developments could mean for voters ahead of the Assembly elections.