ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

The importance of Thirumavalavan | Thiruma | MK Stalin | DMK | VCK | Yen Endra Kelvi

VCK Chief Thirumavalavan's recent political moves have sparked significant speculation in Tamil Nadu. After convening a conference on October 2 demanding total prohibition and inviting all parties except PMK and BJP, Thirumavalavan has fueled talk of a possible political realignment, especially with his invitations to AIADMK and TVK. This development comes amidst growing dissatisfaction among DMK allies over the handling of issues like the Vengavayal tragedy and caste atrocities under the MK Stalin government. As one of the strongest voices against communal forces, Thirumavalavan has provided crucial ideological support to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. His latest moves have created a flutter in and the DMK cautiously observing his next steps. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed explores why underestimating Thirumavalavan could be a strategic mistake.