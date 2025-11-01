SIR in Tamil Nadu: வாக்கு திருத்தமா; வாக்கு திருட்டா? | Bihar| Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the 12 states and union territories (UTs) including Tamil Nadu. The Election Commission claims the exercise, ahead of crucial 2026 Assembly Elections, similar to the recent exercise in Bihar, promises to ‘purify’ the list by removing bogus voters and to restore public faith. Opposition parties such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and their alliance parties, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have opposed this move, terming it an assault on democracy. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed elaborates how the SIR be conducted, the allegations of political interference and its impact on administration of the government machinery.