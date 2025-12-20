Savukku arrest, Vijay Erode speech, 1 crore voters deleted in SIR

In this week of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB breakdown some key political developments that occurred last week, where they start from the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) which nearly 1 crore voters have been removed from the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.



The hosts then moved to the intent behind the Union government's push of Mahatma Gandhi’s name on the revolutionary rural employment act and the setting a bad precedent by the Tamil Nadu police in Savukku Shankar arrest.



The duo then examine the TVK chief Vijay’s latest speech on Erode and his scathing attack on the ruling DMK. They also dissect the aspects that the actor-politician’s cult is building on and the changes he needs to adopt for a serious election battle.