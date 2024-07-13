ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Rise of Rahul: எதிர்கட்சி கூட்டணியை முறிக்க BJP முயலுமா? | BJP | News Minute Tamil

Despite being the ruling party for the past decade, the BJP has struggled to maintain a cordial relationship with the opposition, often treating them as inferior. This strained dynamic resulted in a lack of healthy debates during the last two tenures of BJP's rule. However, the current scenario is markedly different, with a strong and effective opposition making its presence felt. Led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, whose impactful speech in the parliamentary session has reverberated nationwide, the opposition has sent a strong message to the ruling party. In response, BJP now faces the challenge of countering this formidable opposition. This week's episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, hosted by Shabbir Ahmed, explores the potential strategies BJP might employ to weaken the opposition and address the growing influence of Rahul Gandhi.