Rahul Gandhi with Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi team with PM Modi | BJP | TVK Vijay | Shabbir Ahmed

The new political climate has emerged after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi for the inquiry. The actor-politician was questioned on several matters, including his decision to leave the venue when the situation worsened and the delay in his arrival.

While his film Jana Nayagan, considered to his swansong before he transitions to full-time politics, was currently under the court room, the team of film Parasakthi, which spoke about Anti-Hindi agitation, participated in the Union Minister L Murugan’s Pongal celebrations headed by PM Modi.

In this week of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack on how Vijay was being treated under BJP’s radar on both CBI summoning and CBFC controversy and the pressure being mounted on the TVK chief’s silence.