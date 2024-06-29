ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Police, Law & Order-ரை கட்டுப்படுத்துவதில் திணறும் MK Stalin | DMK | News Minute Tamil

The DMK, which had been vocal about law and order issues while serving as the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, frequently criticized the government on incidents like the Sathankulam custodial deaths and the Thoothukudi police firing that resulted in 14 fatalities, among others. Now, as the ruling party, the DMK seems to be avoiding debates and discussions on governmental failures. The recent Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has brought to light significant concerns regarding the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of police-related matters. During the assembly session and particularly during the demand for grants for the Police department, members of the principal opposition party AIADMK have been suspended from the assembly to evade questions regarding Kallakurichi. There is often a notable delay in addressing these issues or taking corrective action. In this week’s episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed delves into a series of missteps by MK Stalin’s administration.