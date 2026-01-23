PM Modi in TN: Vijay-யை தனிமைப்படுத்த NDA கூட்டணி திட்டம்? | EPS | NDA alliance | Shabbir Ahmed

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu for a public meeting near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district, political churn within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has intensified, with multiple parties and leaders aligning ahead of the visit.

Among the latest entrants to the alliance is the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran. His party had earlier taken a fierce stand, opposing Edappadi K Palaniswami being projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

These developments came after a meeting between EPS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, later in which negotiations with several party leaders gained momentum.

In this week’s special episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB analyse which leaders are likely to share the stage at Modi’s Chengalpattu event and examine the political impact of the Prime Minister’s visit at a time when political climate is in a crucial stage.