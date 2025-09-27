NDA Alliance: Is Annamalai challenging Amit Shah? | Shabbir Ahmed | EPS | TTV | YEK | TNM Tamil

The Tamil Nadu BJP’s alliance equations have been shaken by O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran walking out of the NDA. At the same time, former state president K Annamalai’s style of functioning and his statements have sparked questions even within the party as well.

There were allegations that Annamalai was behind TTV Dhinakaran’s remarks against Edappadi K Palaniswami as the alliances’ chief ministerial candidate. This has further strained the party's relationship at a time when the BJP high command is attempting to keep the NDA intact in Tamil Nadu.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed breaks down the internal churn, the alliance tensions, and what Annamalai’s role means for the BJP and the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.