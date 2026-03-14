NDA alliance: இன்று Nitish Kumar; நாளை EPS, அடுத்து TVK? | MK Stalin | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activity in the state is intensifying, particularly around alliance negotiations and seat-sharing arrangements.

The opposition camp is witnessing its own churn. The AIADMK is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangements, amid speculation over the entry of actor-politician Vijay to their front.

The question of whether Vijay will align with the BJP, whose political journey has faced turbulence, from controversies surrounding the Karur stampede to his film Jana Nayagan, remains a key talking point in political circles.

In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB unpack the evolving alliance dynamics and the BJP’s strategy to include Vijay in their front.