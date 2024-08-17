ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Kolkata Doctor Case எதிரொலி: பெண் Doctors பாதுகாப்பை உறுதி செய்வதில் அலட்சியம் | Tamil Nadu

Protesting the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in Kolkata, doctors in Tamil Nadu have emphasized the need for safe, well-equipped, and adequate on-call rooms for doctors to rest in hospitals. Highlighting their long working hours, doctors are urging the state government and hospital administrations to create secure rooms where doctors, especially women, can rest between shifts. The Kolkata rape-murder victim reportedly retired to a seminar room in the hospital on the night of August 9 after working a 36-hour shift. The victim’s parents, in their petition to the Calcutta High Court, stated that the hospital’s on-call room was small, lacked ventilation, and was not air-conditioned.