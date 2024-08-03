ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Kerala Landslides: வரலாறு காணாத துயரம்| Wayanad | Kerala Model

District administration helpline numbers: District Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 204151, 9562804151, 8078409770 Sulthan Bathery Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 223355-220296, 6238461385 Mananthavadi Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04935 241111-240231, 9446637748 Vythiri Taluk Emergency Operation Centre- 04936 256100, 8590842965, 9447097705 Up to 250 people have been killed and scores are still missing in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala in the early hours of July 30. As the search and rescue operations proceed under adverse weather conditions, the hopes of finding more survivors from the rubble seem to be dwindling. The landslides struck the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Meppadi in Wayanad between 1.30 am and 3 am, sweeping away large swathes of lands and destroying the villages and tea estates dotting the region. The disaster is the worst to hit Kerala since the floods in 2018, which killed over 483 people.