Justice GR Swaminathan Impeachment: திமுக-வின் முடிவு சரியா?

This week on Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB break down the key political stories in Tamil Nadu. They start with the Enforcement Directorate’s letter to the TN government, which flags another alleged scam in the Municipal Administration Department and seeks an FIR against Minister KN Nehru. They also look at TVK Vijay’s speech in Puducherry and discuss what it says about the party’s ideology and direction.

The show then moves to the big debate on the INDIA alliance’s stand over the impeachment move against Justice GR Swaminathan. The duo also examine the recent AIADMK council meeting and the clear political message it sends to the BJP leadership.