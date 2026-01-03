Inside story of DMK-Congress clash over seat & power sharing | TVK Vijay | Rahul Gandhi | TNM Tamil

In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB break down the latest political storm rocking the DMK-Congress alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The Congress party is pushing hard for more seats and a bigger share of power in the alliance with the DMK, leading to tense negotiations and strategic clashes behind closed doors.

The controversy escalated after Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarthy’s remarks on Tamil Nadu’s debt levels went viral online, triggering sharp criticism from both DMK leaders and members of his own party.

His comments comparing Tamil Nadu’s debt unfavourably with Uttar Pradesh put the alliance in an awkward spot and fuelled speculation of fissures within the INDIA bloc.

DMK leaders responded with a strong rebuttal, dismissing the debt claims and warning against distractions from the real political battle, while Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu distanced the party from Chakravarthy’s posts and lodged formal complaints.

The duo also discuss what is the sentiment within the Congress Tamil Nadu unit in terms of continuing the alliance with DMK.

We also unpack the war of words between the DMK and Congress, reactions on social media, and what this could mean for seat sharing, coalition unity, and the fight against the BJP in Tamil Nadu.