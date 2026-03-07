Inside story: Congress-DMK alliance: Kanimozhi-யின் பக்கா பிளான்! | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress signed a seat-sharing pact on March 4, agreeing that the Congress will contest from 28 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming election. The Congress has also been allotted a Rajya Sabha berth. This will be the fourth consecutive election in which the DMK and Congress are contesting as part of an alliance.

The development comes a day after Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, held talks with MK Stalin. Chidambaram was deputed after talks between the committee constituted to discuss seat sharing between DMK and Congress hit a roadblock.

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss how the months-long rift came to end, backdoor negotiations within the party' s high commands and examine how this relationship evolves at the grassroots level.