ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Haryana Elections: Yet another setback for BJP & Modi | Exit polls | Jammu & Kashmir

The assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir become a crucial test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following a disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was eager to demonstrate its strength in the Hindi heartland, with Haryana seen as a prime opportunity. However, several factors have turned the state against the party. The aftermath of the farmers’ protests, opposition to the Agniveer scheme, the wrestlers’ protests, rising unemployment, and increasing prices have all dominated the election discourse. Despite various strategies, the BJP has struggled to shift the narrative in its favor. The exit polls have also predicted that Haryana is not in favor of the BJP. The results will be out on October 8th. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed delves into how Haryana became a battleground of discontent and examines how a loss here could deal a significant blow to Prime Minister Modi’s image.