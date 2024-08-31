ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

EPS role as Opposition Party leader comes under scrutiny | AIADMK | OPS

The recent series of electoral defeats and internal discord within the AIADMK has fueled a perception of the party's weakening and vulnerability, which has seemingly benefited the ruling DMK government by leaving them with little to no formidable opposition in Tamil Nadu. This raises critical questions: Is the AIADMK truly as fragile as it appears? What obstacles are preventing Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) from asserting himself effectively as the Leader of Opposition? With the 2026 polls on the horizon, the future of the AIADMK hangs in the balance. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed examines how the former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition EPS has navigated the challenges of the past three years and what lies ahead for him and his party.